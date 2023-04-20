Brazil’s star forward - Neymar, recently took to Instagram to announce that he and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, are expecting their first child. As soon as the couple made this announcement in an adorable Instagram post, which had a carousel of cute couple pictures, the internet was going gaga over the beloved footballer and his girlfriend’s new phase in life. The relationship between Neymar and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi has been termed as complicated by many, and people were therefore busy trying to know more about who Bruna Biancardi was and when Bruna Biancardi and Neymar started dating. Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi’s Relationship

Bruna is a Brazilian model and influencer who has been dating the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar since 2021. The couple made their relationship official in January 2022 when they announced the news of their engagement on Instagram. However, soon after, their relationship was questioned with rumours of the couple’s separation. Bruna was quick to squash these claims and confirmed that they were still together. The couple’s latest announcement sure confirms that all is well and happy in their home.

Who is Bruna Biancardi?

Bruna Biancardi is an influencer and model by profession. Born in Sao Paulo on April 15, 1994, the model has more than 4.3 million followers on her Instagram. According to reports, Bruna has studied fashion at the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi and went on to launch her own apparel brand as well. The model is also friends with Messi’s wife - Antonela Roccuzzo. Antonela reacted to the news of the pregnancy by sharing several heart emojis and an emotional emoji.

The pregnancy announcement post shared by Neymar and Bruna has gone viral and is showered with love and support from fans and friends alike. The caption of the post read - “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!” They went on to quote The Bible - “Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart” - Jeremiah 1:5.

