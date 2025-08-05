English Premier League giants Manchester City FC are set to renew their Ballon d'Or-winning central defensive midfielder Rodri's contract, as per reports. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is currently under contract with Manchester City until June 30, 2027. As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to offer Rodri a new contract until June 2027. It has also been reported that after the new two-year contract extension, Rodri might become the second-best-paid player after star striker Erling Haaland at the club. However, Man City are gearing up to offer a contract extension, but the final decision rests with 29-year-old Rodri. Rayan Ait-Nouri Opens Up on Joining Manchester City Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season, Says ‘Goal Is To Win Trophies and Give Everything’.

Rodri Might Become Second-Highest Earner At Manchester City

