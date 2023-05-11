Inter Milan registered a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals AC Milan in the first leg of their semifinal match in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Inter got a brilliant start as Edin Dzeko put them ahead in the 8th minute of the game. Henrikh Mkhitaryan soon doubled Inter's lead within three minutes. After conceding two back-to-back goals, AC Milan were totally shocked. They suffered another setback when Ismael Bennacer had to leave the field due to an injury. It will now need something special from them to turn around this deficit in the second leg. Erling Haaland's Father Alfie Haaland Denies Throwing Peanuts at Fans After Being Escorted Out of Seat at Santiago Bernabeu During Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL Clash.

AC Milan 0–2 Inter Milan

