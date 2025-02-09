Two English Premier League giants – Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur – will clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Both the teams have failed to have the kind of impact expected of them this term and the FA Cup is their best bet at a trophy this term. Spurs are coming into this game on the back of defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final. They have struggled with injuries in recent weeks and that has had an adverse impact on their performances. Unai Emerys’ Aston Villa are 8th in the Premier League points table and winless in their last three domestic fixtures. Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:05 PM IST. Brighton 2-1 Chelsea, FA Cup 2024-25: Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma Score as Seagulls Knock Blues Out of Competition (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United and should play on the left wing. Donyell Malen is the lone striker up top with Leone Bailey on the right. Ollie Watkins has a groin problem and misses out for the home side. Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans should form the central midfield partnership.

James Maddison, Solanke, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destino Udogie, and Timo Werner are the players missing out for Spurs due to fitness issues. Heung Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski along with new signing Mathys Tel will be part of the attack. Yves Bissouma will be part of the midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, and Lucas Bergvall. Manchester City Given Scare in 2–1 Win Over Third-Tier Leyton Orient in FA Cup 2024–25 Ahead of Real Madrid Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa will host Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for a fourth-round clash in FA Cup 2024-25. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Villa Park and it will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. The Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel for fans in India. For Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below,

How to Get Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Aston Villa have a home advantage here and should secure a narrow 1-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).