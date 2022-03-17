In-form Barcelona would aim to secure progression to the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 quarterfinals when they face Galatasaray in the second leg of round of 16 clash on Thursday, March 17. The match would be played at the Nef Stadyumu in Istanbul and is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Catalan giants have been riding high on success, especially in La Liga, where they sit on the third spot. A 4-0 win over Osasuna in their last match would assure Xavi and Barcelona fans that scoring goals might not be an area that the team needs to be concerned about in Istanbul on Friday. Paul Pogba Latest Victim of House Burglary in England, Manchester United Midfielder Reveals How His Family’s Security Was Compromised

Galatasaray meanwhile, cannot be taken lightly, with them entering this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Besiktas. They have also lost just once in seven games and the Catalans would be wary of not being complacent. The first leg of this tie, which was played in Camp Nou on March 11 turned out to be a goalless draw. With both sides starting afresh in this clash, it would be interesting to see who goes through. Barcelona are favourites to make it to the quarterfinals. going by their current form but nothing can be predicted especially in a game like football.

When is Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Nef Stadyumu in İstanbul, on March 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Galatasaray vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

