Atalanta vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Atalanta will hope to extend their 14-match unbeaten run when they host relegation-threatened Brescia in Serie A 2019-20. Atalanta were unlucky to be held to 2-2 draw against Serie A champions and table leaders Juventus in their previous league match which also ended their five-match winning run but they are still unbeaten in the league since January and will hope to continue that run. In contrast, Brescia have won only one of their last 17 Serie A games of which 11 they have lost.

Brescia are ranked 19th in the Serie A standings with only 21 points from 32 matches and are nine points far from safety with only six games remaining. Their last win came against Verona, which is also their only victory after the season resumption. They have played six games since the Serie A resumed and lost four while two others ended in draws. Atalanta, on the other, are in the race for the title. They are currently placed fourth with 67 points and are 11 far from leaders Juventus.

When is Atalanta vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atalanta vs Brescia match in Serie A 2019-20 will take place on July 15, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia or Gewiss Stadium. It has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Atalanta vs Brescia match on Sony Pictures. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the match on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD or Sony Six channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atalanta vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

The Atalanta vs Brescia match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv platform. Fans can either watch the Serie A 2019-20 game live on the SonyLiv app or on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).