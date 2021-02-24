Europe’s most successful team, Real Madrid take on Italian outfit Atalanta in the first leg of the round of 16 fixture of the UEFA Champions League. The Los Blancos have been fine fine form recently despite their mounting injury crisis at the club. With four wins in their last four games in the la Liga, they have pushed for a late challenge in defending their title. Europe represents another opportunity for them to turnaround their season which has seen more lows than highs. Atalanta come into the game having not lost in their last five matches. They finished behind Liverpool in the league stage and were defensively resolute. Robert Lewandowski Becomes Third-Highest Goal Scorer in Champions League as Bayern Munich Thrash Lazio 4-1.

Hans Hateboer is the only player unavailable for the Atalanta ahead of the crucial game owing to fitness problem. Cristian Romero in the middle of a three man backline has a crucial role to play against Real Madrid’s forward line. Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel scored in the previous game against Napoli and their confidence will be high. Josip Ilicic is the playmaker in the team and he will look for pockets of spaces in midfield to orchestrate attacks.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema are the big names missing for Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez will fill in at right back for the visitors while Nacho Fernandez and Raphael Varane make up the defence. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are an ever present in midfield and the trio will have a huge role to play in tonight’s game. Mariano Diaz shoulders the attacking responsibility for Real Madrid but will need assistance from his wingers – Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior.

When is Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Atalanta vs Real Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium on February 25, 2021 (Wednesday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Atalanta vs Real Madrid match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India. This game has a draw written all over it and it will certainly leave Real Madrid as the happier of the two.

