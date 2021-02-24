The Stadio Olimpico hosted the Champions League 2021 game between Lazio and Bayern Munich. It was the visiting team who thrashed Lazio in the UCL 2021 round of 16. Robert Lewandowski netted the first goal within the first nine minutes of the match and scripted a prolific for himself. He went on to become the third-highest goal scorer in the history of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the list with about 134 goals in his kitty whereas, Barcelona star Lionel Messi stands on number two with 119 goals in his kitty. With this goal, he overtook Real Madrid legend Raul who stood on number three on the list. Robert Lewandowski Wanted Real Madrid Transfer Because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Reveals Ex-Agent.

Lewandowski now has 72 goals in his kitty. Talking about the game, Bayern Munich dominated all aspects of the match. Bayern Munich touched the ball 57 per cent of the time whereas, the rest was 43 per cent handled by Lazio. Bayern Munich took 13 shots out of which seven ended up being on target. Whereas, Lazio took 14 shots out of which five ended up being on target. Jamal Musiala was the one who scored a goal at the 24th minute and took the team to 2-0.

72 - Robert Lewandowski has scored 72 UEFA Champions League goals, overtaking Raúl to go outright third behind Cristiano Ronaldo (134) and Lionel Messi (119). Predator. pic.twitter.com/cz9w0aKNo3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2021

Leroy Sane chipped in with yet another goal taking the visitors to 3-0. Joaquin Correa from Lazio was the only one who scored a goal at the 49th minute of the match but that was surely not enough to take the team to a win.

