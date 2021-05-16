Real Madrid (RM) will take on Athletic Club (ATH) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The ATH vs RM clash will be played at the San Mames Stadium on May 16, 2021 (Saturday). Zinedine Zidane’s men are looking to keep the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid in the title race. Meanwhile, fans searching for RM vs ATH Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Set To Step Away At The End Of Season.

Real Madrid have a chance to once again keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid when they travel to Bilbao to take on Atheltic Club. Zinedine Zidane has a number of injury issues to deal with but his side have been getting the job done. Meanwhile, Athletic have lost just once in their last five games and will be looking to give a great account of themselves.

ATH vs RM, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be the keeper.

ATH vs RM, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Inigo Martinez (ATH), Eder Militao (RM), Marcelo (RM) must be the defenders.

ATH vs RM, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Iker Muniain (ATH), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Marco Asensio (RM) must be the midfielders.

ATH vs RM, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Inaki Williams (ATH), Raul Garcia (ATH) must be the forwards.

ATH vs RM, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Inigo Martinez (ATH), Eder Militao (RM), Marcelo (RM), Iker Muniain (ATH), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Marco Asensio (RM), Karim Benzema (RM), Inaki Williams (ATH), Raul Garcia (ATH).

Karim Benzema (RM) must be the captain of ATH vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team while Iniaki Williams (ATH) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2021 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).