Sourav Ganguly Congratulates ATK for Winning ISL 2019-20, Hails Coach Antonio López Habas

Soura Ganguly with team ATK during their previous wins (Photo Credits; PTI)

Atletico de Kolkata won the ISL 2019-20 finals by beating Chennaiyin FC by 3-1 last night at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. With this, the clinched the ISL title for the third time in six seasons. Sourav Ganguly, the owner of ATK took to social media to congratulate the boys and praised the team for the splendid effort. He also went on to praise Antonio López Habas the coach of the team and said that he is the man for Kolkata. Talking about the match, right from the early stages of the game, team ATK was at a dominating position and netted the first goal at the 10th minute of the game. Both the teams went into the half-time with ATK enjoying 1-0 lead in the finals. ISL 2019–20: Javi Hernandez Double Helps ATK Beat Chennaiyin FC 3–1 and Lift Third Indian Super League Title.

Edu Gracia chipped in with another goal shortly after the half-time putting the team on 2-0. Chennaiyin FC’s Nerijus Valskis was the one who brought a goal at the 69th minute of the match. However, during the dying minutes of the match, Javi Hernandez drilled the final nail in the coffin and brought in a goal and put the team on 3-1. With this, ATK won the title for the third time and needless to say even the owner of the team was as happy. Check out the post below:

With this, Antonio Lopez Habas becomes the first coach in the history of the ISL to win the title twice. "It's different because in the first season, the Hero ISL was not the same competition. Now it is much more professional. There are better coaches, better players, more teams, more time in the competition," said Habas after winning the match.