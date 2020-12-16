ATK Mohun Bagan is all set to lock horns with Goa FC in the Indian Super League 2020. The ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number three of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 10 points in their kitty. Whereas Goa FC features on number six of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table. ATK Mohun Bagan steps into the game with a draw against Hyderabad FC as the match ended with 1-1 whereas, Goa FC won their last game against Odisha FC. FC Goa has eight points in their kitty. Now in this article, we shall bring to you key players for your Dream11 team. ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs FCG in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Roy Krishna

Now this man from ATK Mohun Bagan has emerged as goal machine for team ATK Mohun Bagan. With four goals in five matches, Roy Krishna has spent 442 minutes on the field. This man is a must-have in your Dream11 team of players.

Manvir Singh

With two goals and one assist in five games, Manvir Singh has been one of the most crucial players for the ATK Mohun Bagan. With 239 minutes spent on the field, he is known to walk away with the game in the most crucial phases. Do include him in your Dream11.

Igor Angulo

The Spanish forward Igor Angulo has been yet another player that needs to make a way in your Dream11 team. With six goals from five matches, the FC Goa forward would be looking to keep up their performance even in this game.

Jorge Ortiz Mendonza

He had chipped in with a goal during the match against the Kerala Blasters. The midfielder also has a stunning passing accuracy of 62.44 per cent and has played 22 crosses so far. Yet another player for your Dream11 team.

David Williams

David Williams might have not scored a single goal in the ISL 2020, but he has a decent passing accuracy of 52.5 per cent. We are sure he will be looking to give his best in the match.

