Real Madrid (RMA) will take on Atletico Madrid (ATL) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The ATL vs RM clash will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on March 07, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are involved in the title race and will be looking to take a step towards their objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ATL vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Skipper To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Be Out For Several Weeks.

Atletico Madrid are looking to lift their first title since 2014 and have received a huge boost ahead of this clash with the return of Kieran Trippier after the full-back's return from suspension. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are missing some key players in Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard but will be looking to get a positive result to keep their title hopes alive.

ATL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jan Oblak (ATL) must be your keeper for this clash.

ATL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kieran Trippier (ATL), Ferlan Mendy (RM) and Raphael Varane (RM) must be your defenders.

ATL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcos Llorente (ATL), Yanick Carrasco (ATL), Saul Niguez (ATL) and Luka Modric (RM) must be your midfielders.

ATL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Suarez (ATL), Karim Benzema (RM) and Vinicius Jr (RM) must be your forwards.

ATL vs RM, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jan Oblak (ATL), Kieran Trippier (ATL), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Marcos Llorente (ATL), Yanick Carrasco (ATL), Saul Niguez (ATL), Luka Modric (RM), Luis Suarez (ATL), Karim Benzema (RM) and Vinicius Jr (RM).

Luis Suarez (ATL) must be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Karim Benzema (RM) can be selected as the vice-captain.

