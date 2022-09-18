Real Madrid has been the in-form team in La Liga alongside Barcelona with both sides winning their last five matches. The Los Blancos will go top of the league once again if they beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the campaign. Atletico Madrid is seventh currently and has not been able to gain momentum in the title race. But the derby has always been a keenly fought battle between these sides and the high octane game is keenly followed by the neutrals as well. The La Liga has often been a two-horse race for the past few seasons but if there is one club that has challenged this domination, it is Atletico Madrid. The game will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 12:30 AM IST. Pele, Neymar and Other Brazilian Stars Defend Vinicius Junior After Racist Slur on Real Madrid Forward

Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Thomas Lemar, and Sergio Reguilon are all ruled out for Atletico Madrid. Axel Witsel has done the well-being part of a back three and he will once again start in there. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata in the attacking third have goals in them and will keep the Real Madrid backline on their toes. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke will drive forward from midfield with each opportunity available.

Eder Militao is fit again for Real Madrid which is good news for them ahead of the derby. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are big game players and their presence will add calmness to the team. Rodrygo will lead the attack in absence of club captain Karim Benzema and he will be flanked by Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Wanda Metropolitano. The game will be held on September 19, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid clash. The derby is a fiercely contested clash which is emotionally draining and it will not be a surprise if it ends in a scored draw.

