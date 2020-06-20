Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Atletico Madrid will hope to build on their 5-0 thrashing of Osasuna when they face Valladolid in La Liga 019-20 on Saturday midnight. Diego Simeone’s side recorded their first league win since February with the rout of Osasuna and will eye few more wins to confirm a Champions League berth for next season. They face Valladolid, who beat relegation battling Leganes 2-1 and played a goalless draw with Celta Vigo in their two league matches since returning two action last week.

Simeone’s side have lost just four times in 29 league matches this season, which is the second-best in the league after Real Madrid. But the number of draws (13) have put them behind in the title race. A total of 16 points separate league toppers Barcelona and the fourth-placed Atletico, who are on 49 points with one game in hand. The home side will be without Sime Vrsaljko and Felipe for this match while Valladolid will miss striker Sandro Ramirez and Jose Antonio Caro both of whom are long-term absentees.

Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano. The La Liga clash will take place on June 21, 2020 (Saturday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sadly there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence there will be no live telecast available for Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid league match.

But fans can follow the game on Facebook, which will be live-streaming the Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid match. To catch the live-action of the La Liga 2019-20 game, fans need to visit the official Facebook page of La Liga and watch the match live there.

