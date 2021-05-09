Manchester United (MUN) will take on Aston Villa (AVL) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The AVL vs MUN clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 09, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams had contrasting results in the previous game but will be looking to get all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. AS Roma 3-2 Manchester United, UEL 2020-21: Edinson Cavani's Brace Sends Red Devils Through To The Finals.

Manchester United are second in the table but have teams breathing down their neck in the race for Champions League qualification. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are sitting comfortably at the moment and they will be looking to secure European qualification quick to avoid any nerves in the final few fixtures. Meanwhile, Aston Villa still remain without star player Jack Grealish but have enough quality to trouble the Red Devils.

AVL vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Emi Martinez (AVL) must be the keeper.

AVL vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Konsa (AVL), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN) must be the defenders.

AVL vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Douglas Luiz (AVL), Anwar El Ghazi (AVL), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN) must be the midfielders.

AVL vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ollie Watkins (AVL), Edinson Cavani (MUN), Mason Greenwood (MUN) must be the forwards.

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be the captain of your AVL vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team while Ollie Watkins (AVL) can be named as the vice-captain.

