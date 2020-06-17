AVL vs SHF Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Football Match

Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. AVL vs SHF match will be played at the Villa Park on Jun 17, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be the first time that the two teams will be in competitive actions since the coronavirus enforced suspension. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Premier League New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of English Football League 2019-20 Season.

Both the sides were promoted this season but couldn’t have experienced more contrasting campaigns. As Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are battling for survival and are in the relegation zone, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield are defying all odds and fighting for Champions League places. English Premier League Agrees to Have 5 Substitutes for Season Restart.

Aston Villa will welcome back Scotsman Josh McGinn from injury and this will give them a huge boost for this game as he along with Jack Grealish have been their most dangerous players this season. Meanwhile, Sheffield have no injury concerns and have their full squad available for this game.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (SHF) is in running for the golden glove this season and should be the player in your goal.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tyrone Mings (AVL), Ahmed Elmohamady (AVL), George Baldock (SHF) and Jack O’Connell (SHF) should be your defenders for this game.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jack Grealish (AVL), Douglas Luiz (AVL), Josh McGinn (AVL) and John Fleck (SHF) should be the midfielders.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anwar El Ghazi (AVL) and Lys Mousset (SHF) should fill the remaining two slots.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (SHF) (GK), Tyrone Mings (AVL), Ahmed Elmohamady (AVL), George Baldock (SHF), Jack O’Connell (SHF), Jack Grealish (AVL), Douglas Luiz (AVL), Josh McGinn (AVL), John Fleck (SHF), Anwar El Ghazi (AVL) and Lys Mousset (SHF).

Jack Grealish (AVL) should be pick as your captain for this game while John Fleck (SHF) can be selected as your vice-captain.

