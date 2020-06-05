Premier League New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of English Football League 2019-20 Season

English Premier League is set to return on June 17, 2020, and the league have announced its revised fixtures for the restart. The league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A becomes the fourth major European league to resume the 2019-20 season. So fans searching for the Premier League schedule, fixtures and match-timings, can scroll down below for more details. English Premier League Agrees to Have 5 Substitutes for Season Restart.
The season is set to resume with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, which will be followed by a blockbuster clash between two of the heavyweights in the country, Manchester City and Arsenal. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed to attend the game. Here's What Chelsea Can Expect From Timo Werner.
As the football in England looks to come back after the coronavirus suspension, the league has announced that five substitutions per match will be allowed, keeping in mind the fitness of the players.
Premier League Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Timings (IST)
|June 17, 2020
|Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
|10:30 pm
|June 18, 2020
|Man City v Arsenal
|12:45 am
|June 19, 2020
|Norwich City v Southampton
|10:30 pm
|June 20, 2020
|Spurs v Man Utd
|12:45 am
|June 20, 2020
|Watford v Leicester City
|05:00 pm
|June 20, 2020
|Brighton v Arsenal
|07:30 pm
|June 20, 2020
|West Ham v Wolves
|10:00 pm
|June 21, 2020
|AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|12:15 am
|June 21, 2020
|Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
|06:30 pm
|June 21, 2020
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|08:45 pm
|June 21, 2020
|Everton v Liverpool
|11:30 pm
|June 23, 2020
|Man City v Burnley
|12:30 am
|June 23, 2020
|Leicester City v Brighton
|10:30 pm
|June 24, 2020
|Spurs v West Ham
|12:45 am
|June 24, 2020
|Man Utd v Sheff Utd
|10:30 pm
|June 24, 2020
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|10:30 pm
|June 24, 2020
|Norwich City v Everton
|10:30 pm
|June 24, 2020
|Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
|10:30 pm
|June 25, 2020
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|12:45 am
|June 25, 2020
|Burnley v Watford
|10:30 pm
|June 25, 2020
|Southampton v Arsenal
|10:30 pm
|June 26, 2020
|Chelsea v Man City
|12:45 am
|June 27, 2020
|Aston Villa v Wolves
|05:00 pm
|June 28, 2020
|Watford v Southampton
|09:00 pm
|June 30, 2020
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|12:30 am
|July 1, 2020
|Brighton v Man Utd
|12:45 am
|July 1, 2020
|Arsenal v Norwich City
|10:30 pm
|July 1, 2020
|AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|10:30 pm
|July 1, 2020
|Everton v Leicester City
|10:30 pm
|July 2, 2020
|West Ham v Chelsea
|12:45 am
|July 2, 2020
|Sheff Utd v Spurs
|10:30 pm
|July 3, 2020
|Man City v Liverpool
|12:45 am
Speaking of the league, Liverpool currently hid a 25-point lead on second-placed Manchester City and look well on their way to secure first Premier League trophy in their history. Meanwhile, Leicester City and Chelsea occupy the final two Champions Leagued places.
At the bottom end, Norwich City, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth are all struggling in the relegation spots with teams like Watford, West Ham and Brighton all in the danger of falling into the drop zone.