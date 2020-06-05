Premier League New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of English Football League 2019-20 Season

Arsenal vs Manchester City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

English Premier League is set to return on June 17, 2020, and the league have announced its revised fixtures for the restart. The league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A becomes the fourth major European league to resume the 2019-20 season. So fans searching for the Premier League schedule, fixtures and match-timings, can scroll down below for more details. English Premier League Agrees to Have 5 Substitutes for Season Restart.

The season is set to resume with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, which will be followed by a blockbuster clash between two of the heavyweights in the country, Manchester City and Arsenal. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed to attend the game. Here's What Chelsea Can Expect From Timo Werner.

As the football in England looks to come back after the coronavirus suspension, the league has announced that five substitutions per match will be allowed, keeping in mind the fitness of the players.

Premier League Schedule:

Date Match Timings (IST) June 17, 2020 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd 10:30 pm June 18, 2020 Man City v Arsenal 12:45 am June 19, 2020 Norwich City v Southampton 10:30 pm June 20, 2020 Spurs v Man Utd 12:45 am June 20, 2020 Watford v Leicester City 05:00 pm June 20, 2020 Brighton v Arsenal 07:30 pm June 20, 2020 West Ham v Wolves 10:00 pm June 21, 2020 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 12:15 am June 21, 2020 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd 06:30 pm June 21, 2020 Aston Villa v Chelsea 08:45 pm June 21, 2020 Everton v Liverpool 11:30 pm June 23, 2020 Man City v Burnley 12:30 am June 23, 2020 Leicester City v Brighton 10:30 pm June 24, 2020 Spurs v West Ham 12:45 am June 24, 2020 Man Utd v Sheff Utd 10:30 pm June 24, 2020 Newcastle United v Aston Villa 10:30 pm June 24, 2020 Norwich City v Everton 10:30 pm June 24, 2020 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth 10:30 pm June 25, 2020 Liverpool v Crystal Palace 12:45 am June 25, 2020 Burnley v Watford 10:30 pm June 25, 2020 Southampton v Arsenal 10:30 pm June 26, 2020 Chelsea v Man City 12:45 am June 27, 2020 Aston Villa v Wolves 05:00 pm June 28, 2020 Watford v Southampton 09:00 pm June 30, 2020 Crystal Palace v Burnley 12:30 am July 1, 2020 Brighton v Man Utd 12:45 am July 1, 2020 Arsenal v Norwich City 10:30 pm July 1, 2020 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United 10:30 pm July 1, 2020 Everton v Leicester City 10:30 pm July 2, 2020 West Ham v Chelsea 12:45 am July 2, 2020 Sheff Utd v Spurs 10:30 pm July 3, 2020 Man City v Liverpool 12:45 am

Speaking of the league, Liverpool currently hid a 25-point lead on second-placed Manchester City and look well on their way to secure first Premier League trophy in their history. Meanwhile, Leicester City and Chelsea occupy the final two Champions Leagued places.

At the bottom end, Norwich City, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth are all struggling in the relegation spots with teams like Watford, West Ham and Brighton all in the danger of falling into the drop zone.