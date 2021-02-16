Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: The UCL resumes with the round of 16 tie and what better way to start than a game between European giants Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain. Barcelona’s inability to finish top of their group despite leading Juventus for the majority of the first phase means they now lock horns with last year’s finalists PSG. The Catalonians head into the game on the back of just one defeat in their last eight games and the 5-1 thrashing of Alaves at the weekend was another timely reminder of their current form. Opponents PSG started their European campaign poorly but did well to top a tough group comprising Manchester United and RB Leipzig. PSG will be keen to avenge the historic 6-1 loss they suffered against Barcelona, the last time these teams met. Gerard Pique Named in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Clash Against PSG After Recovering from Knee Injury.

Gerard Pique has returned to first-team training at Barcelona but the game could be too tough an assignment for the veteran defender to mark his comeback in. Clement Lenglet pairs up with Frenkie de Jong in defence which will be considered a weak point by PSG. Miralem Pjanic gets a start in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Pedri. Upfront, the familiar faces of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele should lead the hosts’ attack. Ronald Koeman Reveals Lionel Messi, ‘Happy & Excited’ at Barcelona, Praises Argentine After Catalans Thrash Deportivo Alaves 5-1.

Neymar will miss a month of football following a poor tackle he received in the league game against Caen. Angel Di Maria, Colin Dagba and Juan Bernat join the Brazilian superstar on the sidelines. Mauro Icardi leads the attack for PSG with Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean as the pacey wingers. Marco Verratti could be deployed as a playmaker with Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes as the defensive pivot in midfield.

When is Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs PSG match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 17 (Tuesday night). The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it is scheduled to be played at Camp Nou.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG first leg of the round of 16 match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the match live on their television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs PSG round of 16 first leg match will be available on SonyLiv. Barcelona have a good record against PSG at home but their weak defence means the game is likely going to end in a scored draw.

