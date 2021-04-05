Barcelona resume their La Liga 2020-21 campaign with a round 29 clash against Real Valladolid. The encounter takes place at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Stakes are incredibly high for the Catalan giants, who are four points behind table leaders Atletico Madrid. Even Real Madrid leapfrogged them in the second place last weekend. Although they won’t be able to go past the Atletico side, a win would definitely see them replacing the Los Blancos. On the other hand, Real Valladolid are in a relegation battle, just three points clear of 18th-placed Huesca. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for BAR vs VAL clash. Neymar Jr Transfer News Update: Barcelona Boss Reacts To Rumours of Brazilian's Return.

The international break indeed came at the wrong time for the Catalan side as they were on a roll in their recent outings. After getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, they thrashed Huesca 4-1 before hammering Real Sociedad 6-1. On the other hand, Real Valladolid are on a four-match unbeaten streak, but they require an extraordinary effort against an in-form Barcelona side. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this team.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Lucas Olaza (VLD) and Jawad El Yamik (VLD) should be picked as two of the four defenders for this side. Clement Lenglet (BAR) and Jordi Alba (BAR) would be the other two defenders.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Roque Mesa (VLD), Jota (VLD), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Ousmane Dembélé (BAR) should for the mid-field in your fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two spots will be occupied by the strikers. Lionel Messi (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) are the strikers in your side.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Lucas Olaza (VLD), Jawad El Yamik (VLD), Clement Lenglet (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Roque Mesa (VLD), Jota (VLD), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Ousmane Dembélé (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy side while Antoine Griezmann (BAR) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

