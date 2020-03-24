Barcelona, Ajax and World Football Pays Tribute to Johan Cruyff on Dutchman’s Fourth Death Anniversary

Johan Cruyff (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ajax and Barcelona legend, Johan Cruyff, passed away four years ago today and the entire footballing community have paid their tributes to the great man. Cruyff is the single most influential figure in modern football as the Dutchman revolutionized the way people see and play football. The footballer turned manager is arguably the most important person in Barcelona history as he transformed the club not once but twice, first as a player and then as a manager. During his footballing days, the former Netherland international played most notably for Ajax and Barcelona. Barcelona Players Accept Wage Cut As Club's Revenue Takes a Hit Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Johan Cruyff is considered by many to be one of the best players ever to play the game and has won the Ballon d’Or three times in 1971, 1973 and 1974. The Dutchman joined Barcelona 1973 and led them to their first league title in 14 years and then as a manager, he took them to European Glory as the Catalan club won their first European Cup. But Cruyff’s legacy in football is much more than just trophies, it's his way of playing the game and his philosophy that has been adopted by several managers over the years. La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Until Further Notice from Spain Government Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

FC Barcelona

A genius of a player. A master of a manager. Today marks four years since you left us, Johan. pic.twitter.com/i7lDO5rFdc — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 24, 2020

Ajax

The Great One

⚽️ Poetry in motion ❤️ Remembering one of the game's all-time greats, four years on from Johan Cruyff's passing. @JohanCruyff | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LDh6sc5ur4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2020

A Genius

Innovator. Genius. Visionary. Four years ago, the football world lost one of its greatest minds, Johan Cruyff 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dv0Rh5i429 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 24, 2020

Influential

One of the most influential players to have ever played the game. Four years ago today, we lost a football genius. RIP, Johan Cruyff 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4knujE0AkK — Goal (@goal) March 24, 2020

Jordi Cruyff

My father, @JohanCruyff, left us four years ago. But he lives on in our hearts and minds. In these current times, we're very much reminded of his optimism against adversity. #CruyffLegacy https://t.co/s9BL6bqV0y — Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) March 24, 2020

Never Forgotten

It has been four years since Johan Cruyff passed away! April 25th, 1947 - March 24th, 2016 Gone but never forgotten! #CruyffLegacy pic.twitter.com/XVxUZwVd7n — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) March 24, 2020

Such was the Johan Cruyff’s impact of the footballing world that everyone who follows his philosophy is known as a Cruyffista. After the Dutchman passed away in 2016, Ajax renamed their home stadium formerly known as Amsterdam Arena to Johan Cruyff Arena, while Barcelona constructed a stadium for La Masia team’s known as Estadi Johan Cruyff.