La Liga Suspended Indefinitely Until Further Notice from Spain Government Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus crisis has deepened all around the world. The number of cases is only increasing with each passing day. This has led to the delay of many sporting events including the NBA, EPL, Serie A and others. Now La Liga which was supposed to start its matches after April 3rd 2020 has further delayed the matches. The announcement of the same came on the social media account of La Liga. The statement read that the decision was taken by the Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the players and the public. English Premier League Plans to Resume 2019-20 Season on June 1 With Matches Being Played Behind Closed Doors: Report.

The games will only begin after the Government of Spain and the General Administration gives a green signal. “Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones,” read the statement. The lockdown of Spain is further extended to April 11, 2020.

The La Liga president Javier Tebas had earlier mentioned that he was not sure if the season could continue further. Earlier it was the English Premier League who had called off all their sporting activities until further notice. Which means there would be no football matches until further notice by the government. With the alarming increase in the number of people getting infected, one wouldn't be surprised if Serie A also follows the path.