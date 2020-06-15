Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See List)

Barcelona made a thumping return to La Liga 2019-20 after the sporting world was forced to take a three-month-long gap due to the coronavirus scare. The Catalan Giants played against Mallorca and won the match 4-0 and now they are all set for the game against Leganes. Now the team has announced a 23-member squad for the same. The list mostly is unchanged as Ousmane Dembélé continues to remain out of the squad. Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Luiz Saurez, Frankie de Jong and others are a part of the squad. Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video).

No sooner the team announced the squad, the netizens were extremely happy with the same. Only a few of them had were on to ask about the return of Dembele who has been out of action for a while now. The has already started sweating it out in the stadium and the match will be held at the Camp Nou. Now let's have a look at the squad below:

Talking about their previous game, against Mallorca, the team won the match 4-0 as mentioned above. Arturo Vidal was the first one who netted the goal in the first two minutes of the match and then Martin Braithwaite was the one who netted the goal at the 37th minute. Jordi Alba was the name who netted the goal at the 79th minute. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was the one who netted the last goal at the 93rd minute of the match and thus they won the game 4-0.

