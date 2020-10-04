Ahead of their La Liga 2020-21 game against Sevilla Barcelona has announced the 23-members squad for the match which is to be held at the Camp Nou. The highlight of the squad was the inclusion of Sergino Dest who is the new entrant from Ajax. A while ago, the team confirmed the news on social media about Dest being available for the game against Sevilla which means that he could be included in the playing XI too. Lionel Messi is obviously included in the squad. However, the team is marred with the suspension of Clement Lenglet and only three defenders are available for the squad. Sergino Dest Excited to Rub Shoulders With Lionel Messi, Says ‘It's Amazing To Play With The Best Player In The World’ (Watch Video).

The team also has three injuries. Marc-André ter Stegen is out due to a knee injury. Junior Firpo has been on the doctor's table with a hamstring injury and Samuel Umtiti is once again down with a knee injury. Barcelona has been ga-ga over the newbie from Ajax but we will have to wait and watch if he features in the playing XI at some point in time of the game. Now, let's have a look at the squad below:

Tweet by Barcelona on Dest

📝 @sergino_dest has been registered for @LaLigaEN, and will be available for tonight’s match. pic.twitter.com/9KiUtjuOSg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 4, 2020

Barcelona has played a couple of games in the La Liga 2020-21 and won both of them. The team had played their first game against Villareal by 4-0 with Lionel Messi scoring one goal. In the following game, they played against Celta Vigo which was won by the Catalan Giants 0-3. Celta Vigo hosted Lionel Messi and team which the visitors won after a span of five years.

