Apart from the recent draws against Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo, Barcelona has been in the news for Lionel Messi as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has decided to quit the club. The Catalan Giants are shell shocked with the Argentine’s decision. While that happens at the backdrop, team Barcelona stays in hunt for the La Liga 2019-20 title and are all set to be hosted by Villareal at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The team has announced the 24-member squad for the upcoming game. Just before the fixture, Samuel Umtiti has picked an injury during the practice session of Barcelona. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved in Training Ground Altercation After Sevilla Draw, Boss Quique Setien Forced to Intervene: Reports.

Thus Samuel Umtiti is out of the squad. The squad will also miss out on the services of Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong are out for the remainder of the league season and will not travel with the team. Check out the squad for the upcoming match against Villareal.

Squad List 1 ter Stegen 2 N Semedo 3 Piqué 4 I Rakitic 5 Sergio 8 Arthur 9 Suárez 10 Messi 13 Neto 15 Lenglet 17 Griezmann 18 Jordi Alba 19 Braithwaite 20 S Roberto 22 Vidal 24 Junior 26 Iñaki Peña 28 Riqui Puig 30 Collado 31 Ansu Fati 33 R Araujo 35 Morer 42 Monchu 43 J Cuenca — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2020

Apart from Messi's recent exit rumour, the club is also dealing with a lot of criticism for the kind of treatment given to former Atletico Madrid player Antoine Griezmann. He has not clocked more than 20 minutes in the last two games. Coming back to the details of the game, the match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

