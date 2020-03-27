Barcelona Relives Lionel Messi’s Brace Against Real Madrid During Champions League 2011 Semi-Final First Leg (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and his abilities have rescued Barcelona from many tough situations ever since he has joined the club. On many occasions, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has single-handedly won matches for Barcelona. This also includes the first leg of the Champions League in 2011 when the Catalan Giants played against their arch-rival Real Madrid. Now in this epic battle, all eyes were on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who were to lock horns against each other. But in this particular game, it was Lionel Messi who walked away with the last laugh as he led the Catalan Giants to a 2-0 win. Barcelona Posts a Video of Amazing Assists by Lionel Messi, Fans Hail the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner (Watch Video).

The teams walked into the half-time with no goals scored by the either of the sides. Lionel Messi jumped into action a few minutes after the half-time at the 52nd minute. The game continued with no goal by Madrid and then at the 87th minute, Messi once again sprang into action and thus netted another one. With this, the Catalan Giants walked away with a 2-0 win in the first leg. Needless to say that Barca still relishes the moments and shared of the same on their social media handles.

Check out the video below:

🍽 TODAY’S FIX | 🎥 The 1st leg of the 2011 @ChampionsLeague semifinals against Real Madrid * #Messi brace included 😉 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 27, 2020

As of now, Lionel Messi still plays for Barcelona, whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish football circuit and is currently playing for Juventus. Despite this, their rivalry, playing style and everything they do remain the talk of the town. The two are compared heavily for their playing style.