Barcelona will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face off against Elche in a home game at Camp Nou. The match will be held on September 17 (Saturday). The Catalan outfit suffered a 0-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week after thrashing Cadiz 4-0 in the Spanish top flight. Xavi's team would aim for a resounding victory over Elche to get their rhythm back in the process. On the other hand, Fran Escriba's side would be looking for their maiden win in the La Liga campaign this season. Meanwhile, fans looking for live streaming details of the match, can scroll down below. Bayern Munich Beat Barcelona 2-0 to Spoil Robert Lewandowski's Return in UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Encounter

Barcelona will be looking to make it five consecutive La Liga victories in this fixture. Xavi will have a full squad for this home game as all major players are fit and roaring to get into the field. While Ansu Fati is under consideration for a start, it is expected that Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele would start for the Catalan side. Franck Kessie's place in the starting XI is still doubtful as Sergio Busquets continues to deliver week in and week out. For Elche, they will miss Gonzalo Verdu and Gerard Gumbau with Omar Mascarell still being doubtful. Barcelona are expected to clinch a big win at home as Elche are nowhere near their standard at the moment.

When is Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Spotify Camp Nou. The game will be held on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Elche clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Elche football match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).