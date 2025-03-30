Barcelona are involved in a pulsating La Liga title race with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and each and every remaining game in the domestic campaign is like a virtual final for them. The Catalonians next face Girona at home, looking to secure a sixth win on the bounce in the La Liga. Manager Hansi Flick knows his team can ill afford to drop their guards anytime and being a tough taskmaster as he is, expect his team to stay focussed on their target. Opponents Girona are 13th in the standings and without a win in their last five matches, which also includes two defeats. They will have to be at their very best should they try and secure a positive result here. Barcelona versus Girona will be streamed on the GXR World website from 7:45 PM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Pau Cubarsi is training with the Barcelona first team and is in line for a comeback after missing the last match. Dani Olmo, Marc Carado, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal are the players missing out due to injuries for the home side. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack for the team with Gavi as the playmaker. Frenkie de Jong will pair up with Pedri to form the double pivot in central midfield.

Oriol Romeu comes up against his former team Barcelona for Girona as he slots in as the defensive midfielder. Cristhian Stuani, Arnaut Danjuma, and Viktor Taygankov form the front three for the visitors. Yangel Herrera and Arthur Melo will try and push forward from midfield and support the attacking play. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Beats Osasuna 3-0 to Extend League Lead.

When is Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to go up against Girona in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 30. The Barcelona vs Girona match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and it starts at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Girona live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Osasuna online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Barcelona have quality in their squad and they should secure a routine 2-0 win here. It should be a routine win for hosts Barcelona with them being in terrific form.

