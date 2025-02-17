After a dominant 1-4 win in their last La Liga 2024-25 game, FC Barcelona will be clashing off with sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano next. This game is very crucial for Barca, as a win here would let them reclaim the top spot, they lost after a poor spell midway. Barcelona have three consecutive wins in the league, 46 from 23 games, and a third spot to sit on. Leaders Real Madrid have three points more and have played a game more too. If Barcelona wins here, they would equal the points but claim the top spot for a much bigger goal difference. La Liga 2024–25: Barcelona Inches Closer to Madrid Rivals in Spanish League With 4–1 Win Against Sevilla.

Between Hansi Flick's side and the reclamation of the top spot stands Rayo Vallecano. The visitors are sixth in the table, with 35 points from 23 games. They too are here after three consecutive wins. A win here wouldn't help them climb up the ladder but it will surely help them get a better grasp of the top six. FC Barcelona are obviously the favourites, for their strong in-form squad, and a brilliant manager. Scroll below to find out where to watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 match. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

FC Barcelona are set to clash with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 18. The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Catalonia. The match starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will thus not be able to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on any TV channel. Read below for the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano online viewing options.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. However, streaming of La Liga matches had temporarily stopped on the platform. Now, GXR World have announced on their social media handles that La Liga will be again streamed there. So, fans in India can watch the FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 live streaming for free on GXR World website

