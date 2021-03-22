Lionel Messi has been sensational since the turn of the year and has propelled Barcelona back into the title race as the Catalans find themselves just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with 10 games left in the season. The Argentinean was brilliant in the Blaugranas’ latest La Liga encounter, scoring twice and assisting once in a 6-1 victory against Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Highest Appearance Maker: A Look At Argentine's Other Records At the Catalan Club.

Following that win, the official Twitter account of Spanish first division La Liga took to their social media handle and praised the Barcelona star, calling him the ‘Greatest of all time,’ ‘GOAT for a reason’ wrote La Liga as they shared some of the statistics of Lionel Messi in the competition. Lionel Messi Surpasses Xavi's All-Time Barcelona Appearance Record.

La Liga's Tweet

📌 Messi records in #LaLigaSantander... ▪️Most goals ▪️Most assists ▪️Most wins ▪️Most braces ▪️Most hat-tricks ▪️Most teams scored against ▪️Most goals in a single season ▪️Most Barça appearances ▪️Most Barça titles ▪️Most POTM awards GOAT for a reason. 🐐#RealSociedadBarça pic.twitter.com/B1tuDfqTw9 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2021

Lionel Messi has been the main antagonist in Barcelona’s recent success in the domestic competition as he has been involved in more goals than any other player in Europe, scoring 16 and assisting seven times. The Argentine’s form coincides with the great run the Catalan giants are on, winnings 12 of their last 13 games in La Liga.

Sensational Messi

14 - Lionel Messi has either scored (18) or assisted (8) in each of his last 14 league games, the fourth time he has provided a goal involvement in 14+ consecutive LaLiga appearances after a run of 21 ending in 2013, a run of 18 ending in 2011 and a run of 16 ending in 2019. Tidy pic.twitter.com/3GQmQLuiLh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2021

Speaking of the game, Barcelona were ruthless against Real Sociedad on Sunday, scoring six past the fifth-placed team in La Liga. Along with Lionel Messi, Sergio Dest also netted a brace in the rout, while Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored the other two of Barcelona’s goals.

With his recent run, Lionel Messi has also moved to the top of the La Liga scoring charts. The Argentine has now scored 23 goals in the league and is four strikes ahead of nearest rival and former team-mate Luis Suarez. The 33-year-old is also tied as the leading assist provider chart along with Iago Aspas.

