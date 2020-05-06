Bayern Munich Agree to Sign Manchester City’s Leroy Sane on 5-Year Deal: Report

Leroy Sane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester, May 6: Manchester City forward Leroy Sane could be headed to Bayern Munich with the two clubs agreeing for a move and negotiating a suitable transfer fee. According to German newspaper Sport Bild, Bayern have made an initial bid of 40 million Euros for a five-year deal for the German winger. While the amount is half of the 24-year-old's market value, Sane has not played for City since last August due to a right knee ligament injury. Moreover, prices of players in general are projected to fall considerably due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward had said earlier that that any big money moves for the club in this summer transfer window is ruled out due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Agree Personal Terms, Submit €40 Million Bid to Manchester City.

"nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of the challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer," he had said.

Sane joined City in August 2016 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich since last summer. He came through the academy of Schalke and made his professional debut for the club in 2014. Sane has also made over 20 appearances for the German national team. He however missed out on making the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite the tournament coming on the back of a good season for him at City.