Freiburg [Germany], May 5 (ANI): The major first-ever club title for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was finally confirmed following a 2-2 draw between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Sunday.

The club confirmed the title win on their official X handle, posting, "Deutscher Meister 2025. Brought it home. For the club, for the fans, for the city. #MiaSanMeister".

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1919081712023114054

Bayern's 34th Bundesliga title was finally confirmed just a day after their 3-3 draw against FC Leipzig, as per Goal.com. The hosts, SC Freiburg, had a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute, with Maximilian Eggestein (44th minute) scoring and Piero Hincapie doing an unfortunate own goal in the 48th minute.

Also Read | SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 55.

Late goals came from Florian Wirtz (82nd minute) and Jonathan Tah (90+3 minute), but Leverkusen did not get the win which they needed to have the title race going on for another week.

Bundesliga toppers are Bayern Munich, with 23 wins, seven draws and two losses, giving them 76 points, way more than the second-ranked Leverkusen, who have 19 wins, 11 draws and two losses, giving them 68 points.

The English striker, known for his stint with Tottenham Hotspur from 2010-23, which spanned over 300 matches and 213 goals, did not win the Premier League or any other title with the Spurs, with his most notable accomplishment being the runners-up finish in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 to Liverpool.

Harry posted a video on his X handle, celebrating with his teammates, captioned, "We are the Champions!!"

https://x.com/HKane/status/1919087219727388766

With such a massive eight-point and 30-goal cushion, Bayern takes the championship trophy home and is uncatchable. Kane performed excellently this season, scoring 24 goals in 29 matches, emerging as the top goal scorer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)