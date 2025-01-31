The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knock-out stage draws are out now. The UCL 2024-25 format is the first of its kind, where the top 8 sides from the league phase have already booked their berth in the Round of 16. Now, the teams that finished from 9th to 24th will play in this phase, and the winners of the round will get the remaining eight slots of the RO16. All teams participating in the phase are big European sides, but the most hyped fixture after the draw is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid and second-leg Real Madrid vs Manchester City fixtures. The other seven seeded clashes are: Celtic vs Bayern Munich, Monaco vs Benfica, Brest vs PSG, Club Brugge vs Atalanta, Sporting CP vs Dortmund, Feyenoord vs Milan, and Juventus vs PSV. All the matches will be played in two legs, with one each on the home grounds of the respective teams. The first leg is scheduled for February 11, and the second on February 18. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Check Out List of Qualified Teams, Knocked Out Sides and Possible Knock-Out Playoffs Scenarios

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results:

The knockout phase play-offs are set ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/9KWMSgQWoD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2025

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Road to Final:

The road to Munich mapped out 🏆#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/BbVxl80dhD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)