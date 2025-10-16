UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich had an outing to forget in their opening game of this seasons UEFA Women’s Champions League when they were thrashed 7-1 by Barcelona. There was very little that went their way that evening and the Bavarians will need to regroup quickly when they host Juventus this evening in their latest group stage fixture. The defeat dented Bayern’s goal difference and pushed them to the 16th spot, which will need fixing. Opponents Juventus on the other hand got the better of Benfica in their first European match and will be confident of building on to that result. Bayern Munich versus Juventus will start at 12:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Carves Name in History for Assists; Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Prolific Goal-Scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Hanna Benison is pushing for a start for Juventus alongside Viola Calligaris with the visitors looking to ring in the changes. Cristiana Girelli and Chiara Beccari will form the striker partnership in the final third. Eva Schatzer is the key playmaker for this team and will look to come up with the defence splitting passes in the no 10 role.

Lena Oberdorf, Franziska Kett, and Katharina Naschenweng are the players ruled out of the contest for Bayern Munich due to injuries. Jovana Damnjanovic will undergo a late fitness test to determine her availability for the game. Pernille Harder is the key goalscorer up top for the home side and her partnership with Momoko Tanikawa will be key. Klara Bühl and Linda Dallmann will be the two wingers in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Match Bayern Munich vs Juventus, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Friday, October 17 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue FC Bayern Campus Platz 1, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Juventus, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Juventus UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Juventus UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Juventus, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Bayern Munich vs Juventus UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Both these clubs will create chances in this end-to-end contest, with the tie likely ending in a 2-2 draw.

