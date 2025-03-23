Belgium are in danger of losing their status in the top league of the UEFA Nations League with them losing 1-3 to Ukraine in the promotion/relegation playoff. The Red Devils were leading 1-0 at half-time in the previous match but ultimately conceded three second-half goals. Belgium football has been on the decline for some time now and this relegation to League Two will be a difficult pill to swallow. Opponents Ukraine have had everything going their way so far and they just need to ensure an error-free performance this evening. Despite lacking big names, the team has played like a unit and supported each other well on the pitch. Belgium versus Ukraine will start at 1:15 AM IST. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Thibaut Courtois is back with Belgium and his presence in goal should keep things calm at the back. Kevin de Bruyne has not been at his very best for Manchester City this campaign and it has not been too good for Belgium too. Youri Tielemans in midfield will make the side tick with his passing range. Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet in the last game and Belgium will need him to fire on all cylinders this evening.

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid’s second-choice goalkeeper, will start for Ukraine. Roman Yaremchuk should lead the attack with Artem Dovbyk also returning from illness, the team has options in attack. Oleksandr Zinchenko will feature in midfield for the visitors in a more attacking role here. Nico Williams Shines As Spain Draws 2–2 Against Netherlands; Germany, Denmark, Croatia Secure Wins in UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

When is Belgium vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Belgium national football team are set to lock horns with the Ukraine national football team in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The Belgium vs Ukraine match is set to be played at the Cegeka Arena in Genk, Belgium and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Belgium vs Ukraine, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can likely watch the Belgium vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Network. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Belgium vs Ukraine online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Belgium vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Belgium vs Ukraine live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect Ukraine to put in a shift here once again and secure a crucial victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).