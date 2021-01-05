Mumbai City FC will look to regain the top spot in the league when they take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of ISL 2020-21 fixtures at the Fatorda Stadium on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday). The teams have met six times in the Indian Super League and the Islanders hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with three wins compared to The Blues two while one game has ended in a draw. Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming.

Both teams are in contrasting forms at the moment as Mumbai City are undefeated since the opening day defeat while Bengaluru have lost two consecutive matches. Carles Cuadrat will be hoping that his team can bounce back from the poor run but will need to be as their best against the ruthless Islanders. Before the teams face each other in ISL, we take a look at their last five meetings in the competition. BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC – January 17, 2020 – Mumbai Won 2-0

Bengaluru looked out of the game from the start as they hardly offered any kind of trouble to Amrinder Singh in the goal. The Blues managed just one shot on target in entire game. Modou Sougou opened the scoring early in the first half and points were secured by Amine Chermiti, 10 minutes into the second period.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC – December 15, 2019 – Mumbai Won 3-2

Mumbai came out on top with an odd goal in five as the two teams produced a goal-fest. Shubhashish Rane opened the scoring bit Mato Goric’s own goal got the hosts level. Diego Carlos put the visitors in front but they were pegged back by Sunil Chettri but a Rowlin Borges strike in injury time gave the Islanders all three points.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC – January 27, 2019 – Mumbai Won 1-0

This was the Islanders’ first win against Bengaluru. The visitors dominated the possession stats and had more attempts on goal but failed to make their dominance count. Paulo Machado scored on the half-hour mark and that was enough for Mumbai to get all three points.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC – December 9, 2019 – Match Drawn 1-1

Bengaluru dominated the match from the get-go and Udanta Singh put the home side deservedly in. Mumbai pressed higher and equalised quickly through Modou Sougou to end the first half 1-1. Sehnaj Singh was sent off for Mumbai early in the second half and the islanders were lucky to hold on to a point.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC – January 18, 2018 – Bengaluru Won 3-1

Mumbai City playing at home were no match to the attacking talent of Bengaluru FC. The islanders defended resolutely in the first 40 minutes but Chettri’s goal before the break opened the floodgates. The Indian captain then doubled his side's lead and Miku secured the points. Leo Costa’s goal at the end was nothing more than a consolation.

