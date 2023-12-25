One of the things that fans look forward to, towards the end of the year are football matches on Boxing Day. Boxing Day, for the uninitiated, is a holiday celebrated on the day after Christmas (December 25). On this day, the rich people would put several items in boxes to give to the poor. Also, employers show gratitude to their servants on this day by giving them gifts and time to spend with their families. Like every year, this is an exciting time for football fans with some exciting contests, across several leagues, lined up already. Manchester United Takeover: Red Devils Announce Deal To Sell 25% of Club to UK Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Two of the biggest matches of this Boxing Day are the Burnley vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Aston Villa contests in the Premier League. Burnley host Liverpool with the Reds seeking to go on top of the Premier League 2023-24 points table, replacing Arsenal. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match is also on Boxing Day even though this match will start on December 27 at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Moreover, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo going up against his former teammate, Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League when Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad.

Boxing Day 2023 Football Schedule

Date League Match Time (in IST) December 26 Premier League 2023-24 Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest 6:00 PM December 26 Premier League 2023-24 Bournemouth vs Fulham 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League 2023-24 Sheffield United vs Luton Town 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League 2023-24 Burnley vs Liverpool 11:00 PM December 27 Premier League 2023-24 Manchester United vs Aston Villa 1:30 AM December 26 ISL 2023-24 Punjab FC vs Odisha FC 8:00 PM December 26 Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr 11:30 PM

Not just football but several other sports also have matches on Boxing Day and the match is subsequently named that way. This year, fans are in for a treat with some mouth-watering matches--India vs South Africa and also Australia vs Pakistan to be played on Boxing Day.

