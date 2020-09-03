Brazil women’s national football team will be paid the same amount for representing the country, the Brazil Football Association (CBF) announced this week. All the players will be granted the same daily wages and prize money for taking part in national preparation camps and all national games, the federation said. Brazil will therefore join the likes of Norway, Australia and New Zealand in pledging to make equal pay to all national football teams. “The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men's and women's football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men," said president Rogerio Caboclo. Neymar Tests COVID-19 Positive Along With PSG Teammates Ángel Di María & Leandro Paredes, Twitterati React.

"There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally," he added. "What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have. That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls. What they receive by daily call, women also receive."

Brazil Announce Equal Pay for Men's and Women's Football Teams

"There is no gender difference" Brazil have announced they are now paying their women's football team the same as the men 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Uh9Gbbwj3S — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 3, 2020

The Brazil football association also informed that the decision was communicated to the women’s team and their coach Pia Sundhage in March. "This is historic. Being a part of this is very special, I'm very grateful," said the women’s team head coach. The decision has been effective since March when the national team participated in Tournoi de France. All tournaments have since been either cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

Both the men’s and women’s national teams will next be in action during the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. The Brazil men’s team, with five World Cup titles, is the most successful men’s team in the world while the women’s team have won the Copa America Femenina seven times and also finished runners-up at the FIFA World Cup in 2007.

