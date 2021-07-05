Brazil (BRA) will take on Peru (PER) in the first semi-final of the 2021 Copa America. The BRA vs PER clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 06, 2021 (early Tuesday morning). Both sides will be aiming to make it to the summit clash of the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for BRA vs PER Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Semi-Final Schedule: Teams, Fixtures, Timings and Everything To Know.

Brazil made it to the semi-finals of Copa America 2021 by defeating two-time champions Chile in the final eight encounters, however, will be without striker Gabriel Jesus for the final-four fixture as the striker was sent off. Meanwhile, Peru defeated Paraguay on penalties to set a repeat of last edition’s final in the semi-finals but will be without Andre Carillo, who was given his marching orders in the quarter-final match.

BRA vs PER, 2021 Copa America, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (BRA) can be the keeper.

BRA vs PER, 2021 Copa America, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Renan Lodi (BRA), Marquinhos (BRA), Aldo Corzo (PER) should be named in defence.

BRA vs PER, 2021 Copa America, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Casemiro (BRA), Richarlison (BRA), Christian Cueva (PER), Renato Tapia (PER) should be the players in the midfield.

BRA vs PER, 2021 Copa America, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gianluca Lapadula (PER), Neymar (BRA), Roberto Firmino (BRA) can be named as the forwards.

BRA vs PER, 2021 Copa America, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (BRA), Renan Lodi (BRA), Marquinhos (BRA), Aldo Corzo (PER), Casemiro (BRA), Richarlison (BRA), Christian Cueva (PER), Renato Tapia (PER), Gianluca Lapadula (PER), Neymar (BRA), Roberto Firmino (BRA).

Neymar (BRA) can be named as the captain of your BRA vs PER Dream11 Fantasy Team while Gianluca Lapadula (PER) should be picked as the vice-captain.

