The 47th edition of Copa America heads into its final stages as four teams remain in the competition. Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Peru will battle it out in the semi-finals of the South American tournament with the aim of being crowned as the next champion. So ahead of the Copa America 2021 semi-finals, here is everything you need to know including the teams, fixtures, schedule and venues. Brazil Qualifies for Semi-Finals of Copa America 2021, Beats Chile 1-0.

Defending champions Brazil are once again looking like the team to beat in this edition of the Copa America as under Tite, the Selecao have been brilliant, playing fluid football and scoring goals for fun. Meanwhile, Argentina have also looked good in the tournament so far and despite their shaky defence, the Albiceleste have a front line firing on all cylinders. Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Qualifies for Semi-Finals of Copa America 2021.

Meanwhile, Peru and Colombia will be the underdogs heading into the semi-finals but have shown enough quality so far to be able to produce an upset. Colombia defeated Uruguay on penalties to make it to the final four while Peru, bettered Paraguay and were the finalists in the last edition.

When Are Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals Scheduled?

Following the conclusion of the quarter-finals, four teams remain in the South American Championship. The semi-finals of Copa America 2021 is scheduled to begin from July 06, 2021 (Tuesday) onwards.

Which Teams Have Qualified For Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals?

A total of four teams have booked their place in Copa America 2021 semi-finals. Defending champions Brazil will battle it out against Peru in a repeat of last season’s final while Argentina play Colombia.

What Are Copa America 2021 Semi-Final Fixtures?

Sr No Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue 1 July 06, 2021 Brazil vs Peru 04:30 am Rio de Janeiro 2 July 07, 2021 Argentina vs Colombia 06:30 am Brasilia

Where To Watch Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals in India?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of Copa America 2021 in India and will telecast the semi-final matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD to watch the games live on their TV sets. Copa America 2021 semi-finals will be available on online platforms as well on SonyLiv. Jio users can watch the matches on Jio TV while FanCode will also provide the live streaming but fans will have to pay a nominal fee.

