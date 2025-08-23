Brentford vs Aston Villa Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa were heavily involved in the Champions League race last term, ultimately losing out and settling for a place in the Europa League. This season, though, they will hope for redemption, although it's not going to be an easy task. They had a goalless draw with Newcastle United in their opening game and now shift their focus to tackling Brentford in an away tie. Opponents Brentford will look to return to winning ways after their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest and cannot afford another setback early on in the season. Brentford versus Aston Villa will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Climb to Top Spot After Emphatic Victory Over West Ham United.

Brentford head into this game with Gustavo Nunes and Vitaly Janelt missing out due to injuries. Ethan Pinnock, Edmond-Paris Maghoma, and Yunus Emre Konak have all been declared fit and will take part in this clash. Igor Thiago is the target man upfront for the home side, with Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter for company in the final third. Jordan Henderson is the key player in central midfield for the team.

Aston Villa will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ollie Watkins leading the attacking line. Youri Tielemans will feature in the no 10 role, slotting in behind him. John McGinn and Morgan Rogers will be tasked with creating chances for the attacking players. Amadou Onana, with his presence in central midfield, will look to break up opposition play. Premier League 2025–26: Lukas Nmecha’s Late Penalty Earns Leeds United 1–0 Win Over Everton in EPL Return.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Match Details

Match Brentford vs Aston Villa Date Saturday, August 23 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Gtech Community Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brentford are set to go up against Aston Villa in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Brentford vs Aston Villa match is set to be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in London and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brentford vs Aston Villa live telecast viewing option will likely be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Brentford vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Brentford vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a tough battle between two teams not in the best of form and the tie could well end in a draw.

