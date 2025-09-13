Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Unbeaten English Premier League 2025-26 giants Chelsea FC are gearing up to lock horns with hosts Brentford FC. The Brentford vs Chelsea EPL 2025-26 match will be the fourth fixture in the ongoing English top-tier for both sides. Ahead of matchweek 4, Chelsea are doing well, and are currently ranked second with seven points, from two wins and a draw. Chelsea Announce Signing of Alejandro Garnacho; Star Footballer Joins Premier League Club From Manchester United.

On the other hand, Brentford are at the 15th spot, with just three points from three games, suffering two losses, and clinching one win. The Bees have won only against Aston Villa (1-0) in the second outing in the league, but lost the first and third against Nottingham Forest (3-1) and Sunderland (2-1) respectively. Ahead of the Brentford vs Chelsea EPL 2025-26 match, the Blues have won their second and third match against West Ham (1-5) and Fulham (2-0), but had to share spoils in a goalless campaign opener against Crystal Palace.

Brentford vs Chelsea Match Details

Match Brentford vs Chelsea Date Saturday, September 13 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brentford will be hosting giants Chelsea in their fourth match in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The Brentford vs Chelsea match is set to be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Brentford vs Chelsea live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Brentford vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea FC are expected to bag a win here, having an in-form, superior side.

