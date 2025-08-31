The 21-year-old star footballer, Alejandro Garnacho, has signed a long-term deal with Chelsea from Manchester United. The Argentine international will be at Stamford Bridge and runs through to 2032. Alejandro Garnacho has played 93 Premier League matches to his name and has scored 16 goals, including a superb bicycle kick against Everton. Alejandro Garnacho was a regular in Manchester United's side for the past two seasons. Last season, Alejandro Garnacho featured in 58 games across all competitions, finding the net on 11 occasions. In total, Grancho was involved in 48 goal involvements in 144 matches for Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho Mural Outside Old Trafford Defaced Amid Reports Linking Manchester United Star With Shock Chelsea Move (See Pic).

Chelsea Announce Signing of Alejandro Garnacho

Making it official. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2025

