Former French champions Paris Saint-Germain are all set to take on Brest in their third match of this season's Ligue 1 campaign. Mauricio Pochettino's side has had a good start to the competition, winning both their matches (against Troyes and Strasbourg) and are looking set to recapture the Ligue 1 title, which they lost to Lille last season, although it is pretty early to say this. PSG have made huge gains in the ongoing transfer market by acquiring the signatures of Achraf Hakimi for € 70 million and Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and the six-time Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi, for free. Although Messi along with Neymar and Ramos have been ruled out the match, PSG have a good enough squad to see out the challenge posed by Brest with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi leading the attack. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making his Debut for Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino would have to ensure his team doesn't let go off their winning momentum despite the absence of Messi, Neymar and Ramos as the French giants aim to secure three points in their trip to Brest. The focus would also be on Mbappe, who has reportedly been tipped to make a move out of PSG with Real Madrid being favourites to sign him.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas (PSG) must be your keeper.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jere Uronen (BRE), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG) can be the defenders in your team.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Romain Faivre (BRE), Julian Draxler (PSG) and Angel De Maria (PSG) can be picked in the midfield.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Steve Mounie (BRE) and Irvin Cardona (BRE) can be the forwards.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Keylor Navas (PSG), Jere Uronen (BRE), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Romain Faivre (BRE), Julian Draxler (PSG), Angel De Maria (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Steve Mounie (BRE) and Irvin Cardona (BRE)

Angel De Maria (PSG) can be named as captain of your BRE vs PSG Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kylian Mbappe (PSG) can be the vice-captain.

