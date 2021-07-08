As the EPL 2021-22 season inches closer, the clubs have been prepping up for the same A while ago, we told you that Liverpool FC has released their new kit. Now, social media is full of pictures of Manchester United's new home kit. In the pictures we see Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba donning the new jersey for the Red Devils. The Portugal star is seen wearing a half-sleeved shirt whereas, Paul Pogba is seen donning a long-sleeved shirt in the snaps. EPL 2021-22 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Premier League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings of England's Top-Tier Football Division.

The jersey gives us a vibe of deja vu, as it has retro feels to it. Talking about the colour specifications, the white cuffs and round collar appeared in 1961. Back then it had replaced the V=neck. The biggest change over here is that the major German global technology company, TeamViewer, has replaced Chevrolet as the shirt sponsor. The deal between Man United and TeamViewer was signed in March this year.

Tweet of the leaked photos:

Leaked images of the official launch of Manchester United's home jersey for the 2021-22 season 👇 #mufc #mujournal 📸 @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/JHnpIWK2Fa — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 8, 2021

Talking about Manchester United, the team was in the news for signing Jadon Sancho a few days ago. The English footballer will enter Old Trafford for the medical test after Euro 2020. With this Manchester United will be looking for a change in fortunes for the next season. It is also said that the team is keen to get the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solksjear is in touch with him for a new deal.

