Manchester United made a comeback after coronavirus as they were hosted by the Tottenham Hotspur. The match ended with 1-1 draw with Steven Bergwijn scoring the goal at the first 27th minute of the game. Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United converted a penalty into a goal at the 81st minute of the match and thus posted a tweet after the game. David de Gea was the one who got slammed the most for leaving out a goal by the fans. David de Gea Trolled by Netizens for Shabby Goal-Keeping During Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Bruno took to social media and posted a few pictures of himself and said that this was not the kind of result that they expected. However, the team was looking out for the next game. Manchester United now has 46 points in their kitty and maintains the fifth slot on the EPL 2019-20 points table. Now let's have a look at the post by Bruno on social media.

David de Gea was slammed for the kind of a craft he put up during the EPL tie. Former Manchester United player Roy Keane said, "This is an established international goalkeeper. I'm flabbergasted. There's got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).