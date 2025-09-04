European champions Spain will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Spain in Group E, hoping to secure a winning start. The group also features Türkiye and Georgia and Spain are considered the overwhelming favourites to top the group. Luis de la Fuente has done a great job managing the La Roja and his style of play has won admirers around the world. He will however want his superstar squad to remain focused at the task in hand. Opponents Bulgaria are returning to action after losing to Ireland in a promotion playoff in the UEFA Nations League. Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool! Reds Break British Transfer Record to Sign Swedish Striker from Newcastle United on Deadline Day.

Bulgaria will opt for a 5-4-1 formation with an emphasis on defending deep. Dimitar Mitov in goal should expect a busy day at work with Kristian Dimitrov, their star man in defence. He will be partner by Aleks Petkov and Anton Nedyalkov. Aleksandar Kolev will be the target man upfront in the final third.

Spain will be without the services of Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, and Yeremy Pino. Nico Williams will be the lone striker up top and he will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal on the wings. Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in midfield while Dani Olmo and Pedri will push forward to support with the creative play.

Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, September 5 Time 12:15 AM Venue Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bulgaria National Football Team vs Spain National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played on Friday, September 5. The Bulgaria vs Spain football match will be held at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City Announce Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Arrival on Five-Year Deal After Ederson’s Exit.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Bulgaria vs Spain live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For Bulgaria vs Spain online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Bulgaria vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Bulgaria vs Spain, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Spain will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

