Barcelona managed to make a comeback at the 90th minute of the game against Granada at La Liga 2021-22 after Ronald Araujo took a last-gasp strike and stepped up to make a statement. Catalans rescued a crucial point at home even though they trailed from the very second minute to draw the match 1-1 against Granada. Domingos Duarte rushed to weigh upon the opposition from the very start but Barcelona managed to take a last ditch, thereby powering home the headed equaliser. Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Check Out the Match Report of Barcelona vs Granada at La Liga 2021-22:

