A limited number of fans are set to be allowed to attend the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. The domestic cup final was initially scheduled to be played behind closed doors but as the UK looks to ease lockdown restrictions, the summit clash of the domestic cup will be used as a test event to allow spectators back inside the stadiums. Manchester City Transfer News Update: Harry Kane An Alternative If Erling Haaland Bid Falls Through.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face each other on April 25, 2021, in the showpiece event and the final encounter will see a small number of the Wembley's 90,000 seats occupied by fans. English football authorities had allowed spectators back in the stadium late last year but scrapped the plans after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur released statements on Sunday confirming the allowance of a small number of fans for the Carabao Cup Final. ‘A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley following the match’s approval as an official test event,’ the statement read.

Read Full Statement

We can confirm that the Carabao Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur has been approved as an official test event, permitting a limited number of fans to attend 🏆 Read more here ⬇️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2021

‘The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme. A proportion of these tickets will be made available to both finalists. Remaining tickets will be for groups including local residents in Brent and similarly NHS staff,’ the statement read further.

Manchester City are in search of history as they look to become the first English club to win all four major honours in a single sin and Carabao Cup is the first step towards it. Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to end their long trophy drought and win the first title under manager Jose Mourinho.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).