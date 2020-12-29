Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. CFC vs ATKMB clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among football fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your CFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-021 2020 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan are the joint leaders in ISL this season and will move to the top of the table with a positive result in this clash. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin have been inconsistent this season but could move into the top four with a huge win. The two-time champions have won just once in their previous five games, but are unbeaten in three and will be hoping to at least stretch that run further. CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Roy Krishna

The Fiji international is in sensational form this season. Krishna has scored five goals in seven matches, scoring the decisive strikes in two of them. The Fiji man is third in the leading scorer’s list and is a must pick for your CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Arindam Bhattacharja

The Indian goalkeeper has commanded his goal well this season and is the leader of the joint-best defensive line in the league. Bhattacharja has made 17 saves this campaign and will be looking to keep that run going and should be a pick in your CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Rafael Crivellaro

The Brazilian midfielder looks to be getting his form back and should be a must-have in your Dream11 Team. Rafael Crivellaro scored from a corner in the previous game and will be looking to keep their run going. He is also the chief creator for Chennaiyin and his form could decide the outcome of the match.

Rahim Ali

The yo8ung Indian has been one of the brightest sparks for Chennaiyin this season and his recent form should be enough to get him a place in your CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team. The 20-year-old has scored in two consecutive games and is the leading scorer for the two-time champions this season.

