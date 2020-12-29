Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 42. The game will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim. ATKMB are placed on the second position in the point table, while CFC is at the sixth spot. CFC will enter this game with a draw, on the other ATKMB won their previous encounter. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, forwards and playing XI. Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs ATKMB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Chennaiyin FC has performed underwhelmingly in ISL 2020-21 so far. Csaba Laszlo's men have won just two games so far, drawn thrice, and lost on two occasions. CFC had a draw against SC East Bengal in their previous game. On the contrary, if we speak about ATKMB, they have been quite disciplined in their attack where Roy Krishna has been their star performer throughout the season till now. They will enter this game with a 1-0 win over FC Goa. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) can be selected as the goalkeeper for CFC vs ATKMB fantasy playing XI.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC),Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) and Tiri (ATKMB) will be selected as defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC) and Carl McHugh (ATKMB) will be the four midfielders in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – David Williams (ATKMB) and Roy Krishna (ATKMB) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be selected as captain for your Dream11 team, while Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) can be elected as vice-captain for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 fantasy team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).